No. 6 Oklahoma escapes UCF in 31-29 win

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

No. 6 Oklahoma got a scare from UCF but moved to 7-0 with a 31-29 home win.

UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go when John Rhys Plumlee found Javon Baker in the end zone to cut Oklahoma’s lead to two. But the Knights failed to tie the game when they went with a running back pass for the two-point conversion attempt and it lost six yards.

The Knights had a brief moment of hope on the ensuing onside kick after the ball bounced around, but Oklahoma’s Austin Stogner fell on the ball to ensure the win.

