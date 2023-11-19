No. 5 Washington stays undefeated with dramatic 22-20 victory over No. 11 Oregon State

Rome Odunze Jaden Robinson Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) catches a pass for a touchdown as Oregon State defensive back Jaden Robinson (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen) (Mark Ylen/AP)

The Washington machine will march on for another week.

The No. 5 Huskies went into rainy Corvallis and pulled out a hard-fought 22-20 victory over No. 11 Oregon State on Saturday to remain undefeated and clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game.

And the Huskies improved to 11-0 despite being shut out in the second half.

Washington took a 22-10 lead into halftime thanks to a pair of Michael Penix Jr. touchdown passes to Rome Odunze, but picked up only three first downs in the entire second half.

That was just enough. The third of those first down conversions ultimately clinched the victory, and came courtesy of the Penix-to-Odunze connection.

After Oregon State turned the ball over on downs with 2:08 to play, UW faced a third-and-3 play from the Oregon State 40. Instead of running the ball to try to pick up the first down and keep the clock rolling, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer put the ball in the hands of his Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback and his favorite receiver.

Penix delivered a perfect back-shoulder throw to Odunze for a 19-yard gain and the game-sealing first down.

That Penix ➡️ Odunze connection is too nice 🔥@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/PfaeQDiJdw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

This story will be updated.