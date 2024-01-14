No. 2 Houston falls to TCU in thriller for 2nd straight loss after 14-0 start

Newsmaker Names TCU guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (4) works the floor against Houston guard Mylik Wilson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Houston's unbeaten season came to an end with a loss to Iowa State on Tuesday.

On Saturday, it lost its second straight. Unranked TCU upended No. 2 Houston in a 68-67 thriller in Forth Worth.

Houston had a chance to take a 3-point lead in the game's final minute. But J'Wan Robert missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, setting up TCU for a chance to take a late lead.

Emanuel Miller delivered with a go-ahead layup in traffic with 6.7 seconds remaining to give the Horned Frogs a 68-67 lead. TCU forced a turnover on the other end, and the TCU home crowd stormed the court. The win was a second straight for TCU over a top 10 team after defeating No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday.

