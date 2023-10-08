No. 17 Miami's inexplicable clock management leads to stunning loss to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech scored with one second left to stun No. 17 Miami 24-20 on Saturday night after inexplicable clock management by the Hurricanes.

Haynes King hit Christian Leary for the game-winning 44-yard TD after Leary got behind the Miami secondary. Georgia Tech went 74 yards in four plays after getting the ball back with 26 seconds left because of a Miami fumble.

Miami RB Donald Chaney Jr. fumbled with 26 seconds to go on third down when Miami could have simply run out the clock. Georgia Tech was out of timeouts and Miami snapped the ball with fewer than 40 seconds to go. Instead of a handoff, Miami could have just taken a knee and not had to run another play.

Instead, the Hurricanes handed the ball off. And while it looked like Chaney’s elbow might have been down when he fumbled the ball, the play was ruled a fumble on the field and stood after a replay review because of a lack of a conclusive camera angle.