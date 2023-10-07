No. 13 Washington State turns it over 4 times in 25-17 loss to UCLA

No. 13 Washington State’s undefeated season disappeared with four turnovers in a 25-17 loss to UCLA on Saturday.

The Cougars had a chance for a game-tying drive with 4:18 to go but failed to convert a 4th and 1 with less than two minutes remaining. Washington State called a timeout before the play and went with a QB keeper with Cam Ward, but Ward was stopped before he came close to the sticks.

The Bruins offense was on the field for nearly 40 minutes and ran 104 plays before kneeling out the clock with a minute to go.