No. 10 Ole Miss beats Texas A&M on blocked field goal as time expires

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Ole Miss blocked a game-tying field attempt as time expired for a 38-35 win over Texas A&M.

The Aggies tried to send the game to overtime with a 47-yard field goal by Randy Bond. But defensive lineman Xavien Harris appeared to get a finger on the ball as it crossed the line of scrimmage and the kick fell short and wide of the uprights.

Ole Miss got the go-ahead score with 1:40 to go on a one-yard run by RB Quinshon Judkins. That stopped a 21-3 run by Texas A&M that had flipped a 28-14 Ole Miss lead to a 35-31 deficit.

