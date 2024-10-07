NLDS: Padres' Jurickson Profar taunts Dodgers fans, fools Fox broadcast after robbing Mookie Betts of a HR at the wall

MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) in the first inning during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images (Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar made one of the plays of the postseason on Sunday, robbing Mookie Betts of a home run.

He celebrated by taunting Dodgers fans and fooling the Fox broadcast and Betts into thinking that Betts' blast had traveled over the wall.

The play took place in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 of the NLDS with the Padres holding a 1-0 lead. Betts hit a deep fly ball off of Padres starter Yu Darvish toward the left-field stands. The wall along the left-field foul pole is chest high and allowed Profar to make a play on the ball that traveled into the first row of the stands.

Profar jumped and leaned over the wall as Dodgers fans fought him to catch the ball. When he landed, he stared down the fans and hopped up and down. Betts broke into a home-run trot, and the Fox broadcast put a run on the board and declared that Betts had hit a home run.

He had not. Only moments later did Profar reveal that he had actually caught the ball for an out.

WOW!! JURICKSON PROFAR ROBS MOOKIE BETTS OF A HOME RUN!! 🤯



📲 Watch in 4K on the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/aUkqFlKTFV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2024

Instead of a 1-1 game, the Padres maintained a 1-0 lead and got out of the first inning without allowing the Dodgers to score.

Profar was all smiles in a dugout interview with Fox's Ken Rosenthal between innings.

"That was one of my wishes," Profar said. "I want to rob a homer, and I did it in a playoff game. It was awesome."

"That was one of my wishes. I wanted to rob a homer, and I did it in a playoff game so it was awesome!"



Jurickson Profar was all smiles describing his home run robbery to @Ken_Rosenthal 👏 pic.twitter.com/S32HfRtL6W — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2024

So, what did he say to the fans after making the catch?

"I didn't say anything," Profar continued. "I had to fight with them to catch they ball. They were hitting my glove."

It was a great play by Profar in a high-stakes playoff matchup. The 31-year-old All-Star made the most of the moment.