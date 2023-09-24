NFL Week 3 early games live tracker: Dolphins look to stay unbeaten against winless Broncos

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton answers questions at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

It's never a good sign when your coaching tenure begins with a must-win game in Week 3, but that's where things stand with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos. After an offseason of hype, the Broncos opened the 2023 NFL season with two straight losses.

After blowing an 18-point lead to the Washington Commanders in Week 2, Payton's job doesn't get any easier in Week 3. The high-scoring Miami Dolphins are next. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill will look to feast on a defense that crumbled in the second half against the Commanders.

Can the Denver defense bounce back enough to limit Tagovailoa, or will the Dolphins put up another 30+ point performance?

