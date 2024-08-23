NFL Sunday Ticket helps fantasy managers and NFL fans keep up with the action with multiview

Byline: Sponsored by NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is back for the 2024 NFL season, once again serving NFL fans with the most comprehensive selection of games each and every Sunday. When you bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with your YouTube TV subscription, you get the most live NFL games all in one place, including out-of-market, local and national games to keep you locked into the action. It's an absolute must for fantasy managers who want to follow along with their NFL and Yahoo fantasy rosters throughout the glorious chaos of the NFL season.

The key to all of it is NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature, allowing NFL fans (and, of course, eager fantasy football managers) to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment. You can watch in multiview on the YouTube TV app on your smart TVs, phones and tablets, building your preferred combination of up to four games at once.

When you bundle NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV you get the most combinations of multiview to watch. You can switch between the audio tracks of each game during commercials or big moments with the click of a button to highlight the game you want to listen to.

Want to focus on a single game? No Problem! All you have to do is click on your preferred broadcast to get back to the fullscreen experience. Let’s say your favorite NFL team is at the goal line, ready to hand the ball off to your fantasy squad’s star RB – there’s no doubt that moment deserves the fullscreen treatment. Once he inevitably scores that touchdown and you’re on your way to fantasy glory, head back into multiview using “Build a multiview” again. It’s that easy.

Do the NFL fan and fantasy manager inside you a favor, and bundle NFL Sunday Ticket with your YouTube TV subscription today!

Note: With NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games and YouTube TV Base Plan for local and national games. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Excludes digital-only games. No refunds.