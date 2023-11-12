NFL late slate: Lions vs. Chargers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs for a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions are trying to keep their cushion atop the NFC North with a tough road test against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions' ground game combination of David Montgomery, who scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the first half, and Jahmyr Gibbs, who has two TDs from one yard out of his own, is powering Detroit thus far. But Herbert has had his moments for the Chargers, too.

Who will emerge victorious? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates during the NFL's late slate in Week 9.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!