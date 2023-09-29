NFL International Series: How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rayshawn Jenkins #2 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field on September 24, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

It's time for the first NFL International Series game of the 2023 NFL season. This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons head to London's Wembley Stadium with the hopes of bouncing back after their Week 3 losses. The Jaguars vs. Falcons game will stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The match will also be alt-cast live from the Toy Story universe via Disney+, if you're looking for a slightly whackier way to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons match...

Ready to tune into the first NFL International Series game of the season? Here’s how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

TV channel/streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Disney+

What channel is the Jaguars vs. Falcons game on?

Sunday morning's Jaguars vs. Falcons game in London's Wembley Stadium will stream on ESPN+ in the US. You can also watch the game on mobile with NFL+, or watch the match-up in Toy Story form over on Disney+ (also streaming on ESPN+).

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

What is the Toy Story Funday Football game?

The NFL is going to have an alternate broadcast option for this Sunday's NFL International Series game. Instead of watching the game live from Wembley Stadium, you can follow all the action on the football field, in an animated format, from a familiar childhood bedroom inside the Toy Story universe.

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: