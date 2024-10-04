NFL injury tracker Week 5: Rashee Rice to IR, Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol, Nick Chubb returns to practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) walks back to the locker room before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers on a cart with a knee injury. Early reports had the team believing Rice tore his ACL. While that's yet to be confirmed, he continues to undergo tests.

On Thursday, head coach Andy Reid said that Rice was being held out of practice and will have more tests next week. While we wait, the Chiefs placed Rice on injured reserve and he will miss at least the next four games.

"I think just wait-and-see is where we're at," Reid said. "For his sake, we're really hoping things work out for the best, but let's just see where it goes. Leave it up to the doctors to see. I'm definitely not a doctor."

Rice sustained the injury while giving chase after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton. Rice tracked down Fulton on the interception return and stripped the ball from behind. At the same time, Mahomes dove in front of Fulton for a tackle.

"I wasn't really worried about myself," Mahomes said. "I was worried about his injury and hopefully it wasn't as bad as it looked because I was the one that hit him."

Giants will make game-time decision on Nabers

The Giants are hoping that Malik Nabers will be available to them for their Sunday afternoon game in Seattle after he suffered a concussion during last Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers attempted to make a catch along the sideline on fourth down and was unable to get the first down. He stayed down and was tended to by the Giants' athletic trainers before being taken to the locker room for the remainder of the game. He was later ruled out with a concussion.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the next day the rookie wideout was in concussion protocol and on Thursday said they will give Nabers as long as they can to get on the field against the Seahawks.

"He's still making progress, but he'll be working with the trainers," Daboll said. "We'll let it go as long as we can let it go [before making a decision]. We're just taking it day-by-day.

Browns lose DE Alex Wright for season

The Cleveland Browns' defense took a blow on Thursday when defensive end Alex Wright posted on X that he need surgery that will end his season.

Wright said that he has been dealing with pain in his triceps since August. A recent MRI showed more damage that will require surgery.

After the Jacksonville game, I got an MRI on my tricep because i was dealing with pain from a strain in the same spot during joint practice vs the vikings. Somehow it became Freak accident because i didn’t even use my right arm on the play. So after finding out about it I still… — Alex Wright (@AlexWright_16) October 3, 2024

In four games this season the 24-year-old Wright recorded eight total tackles and one sack.

Nick Chubbs returns to practice

Over a year since suffering a devastating knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb returned to practice on Wednesday.

Chubb, who had surgeries to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, MCL, and ACL, said his knee is feeling good, but a timeframe for a return has not been set yet.

"It didn't feel real. It felt like a dream," Chubb said. "I've been battling this for a while now. It was great to get all that off my shoulders and finally get back out there."

The 21-day window for Chubb to return to the Browns' active roster has been opened.

Here's the rest of the Week 5 NFL injury report.

(Players will be added as teams release their injury reports throughout the day.)

T Morgan Moses (knee): out

LB Jaelan Phillips (knee): out

DE Alex Wright (triceps): out

WR Rashee Rice (knee): out