NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300K after he was seen throwing drink toward Jaguars fans from luxury box

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for his "for his unacceptable conduct" after he was seen on video Sunday throwing a drink in the direction of Jaguars fans from his luxury box.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!