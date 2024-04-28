NFL Draft grades: Arizona Cardinals understood the assignment with Marvin Harrison Jr.

Overall Arizona Cardinals grade: B+

Shoutout to Arizona for not overthinking it. Grab the best player in the draft and just keep it moving. They took some chances on future potential with the selections of Max Melton, Trey Benson and Xavier Thomas, giving them more credible prospects to continue this rebuild with. The Cardinals might not win the division this year, but this draft class should help them get to competing for the playoffs sooner rather than later, especially if Kyler Murray can build on his late-season resurgence.

Favorite Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (4th overall)

No-brainer. The Cardinals needed a wide receiver and they got the best wide receiver prospect in the draft — and possibly, the flat-out best player in the draft. Harrison should be a No. 1 wide receiver immediately in the NFL and now gives the Cardinals a threat they can rely upon. Harrison going along with wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride is a fun, young pass-catching trio to develop together.

Least Favorite Pick: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (27th overall)

Robinson just feels a bit rich at the end of the first round. He’s a heavy-handed defensive linemen who definitely has a role in the NFL, but he’s not the most dynamic athlete out there and he wasn’t really productive until his fifth season in college. This kind of feels like the Seahawks’ selection of LJ Collier a few years ago.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio StateRound 1, Pick 27: Darius Robinson, DL, MissouriRound 2, Pick 43: Max Melton, CB, RutgersRound 3, Pick 66: Trey Benson, RB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 71: Isaiah Adams, OL, IllinoisRound 3, Pick 82: Tip Reiman, TE, IllinoisRound 3, Pick 90: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston CollegeRound 4, Pick 104: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas TechRound 5, Pick 138: Xavier Thomas, Edge, ClemsonRound 5, Pick 162: Christian Jones, OT, TexasRound 6, Pick 191: Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UABRound 7, Pick 226: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami