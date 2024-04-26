NFL Draft: Cardinals take exciting WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with 4th overall pick

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers of his era. He caught 128 touchdowns, most of them from Peyton Manning, made eight Pro Bowls, led the NFL in receiving yards twice, helped the Indianapolis Colts win a Super Bowl and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And Marvin Harrison Jr. is an even better prospect as he enters the NFL.

There haven't been many receiver prospects better than Harrison. He was selected fourth overall in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. His father was the 19th pick of the 1996 NFL Draft.

[On IOS? React in Yahoo Sports app to NFL Draft picks in real time with our experts]

Harrison is an exciting rookie. He checks just about every box imaginable.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s upside as a prospect

The biggest difference between Harrison and his Hall of Fame father is size.

Harrison was an even 6-feet tall and 185 pounds. Harrison Jr. is 6-3, 209 pounds, which is closer to the prototype for an NFL receiver. That's why Harrison has drawn so many comparisons to A.J. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowlers who was a top five pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2011 draft.

Harrison's father made up for his lack of ideal size with astonishing quickness and expert route running. Harrison Jr. picked up plenty from his dad, because he is already a very good route runner.

Harrison Jr.'s production is also excellent. He had 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022. Then he lost quarterback C.J. Stroud and put up 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

There weren't many knocks on Harrison, even though he didn't work out at the NFL scouting combine and skipped his media availability too. Harrison profiles as a can't-miss prospect and there was little doubt he'd hear his name called early in Thursday night's NFL Draft. If his career is anywhere near as good as his father's, it'll be a home run pick.

Cardinals get an exciting receiver

Harrison joins a Cardinals team that is short on talent overall, but does have a viable quarterback.

Kyler Murray has a new top weapon to work with. Harrison is the Cardinals’ first star receiver since Larry Fitzgerald retired, and he’ll immediaely be the team’s top target in the passing game.

The Cardinals presumably had opportunities to trade down and gather extra picks, but they stayed at No. 4 and took the first non-quarterback to be selected in this year’s draft. The Cardinals didn’t want to pass the chance to take a special prospect.