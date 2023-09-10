New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena resigns amid allegations of 'insensitive and inappropriate remarks'

New England Revolution v FC Cincinnati CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 01: New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena walks in the technical area prior to a MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on July 01, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Jeff Dean)

New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena resigned Saturday following allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate remarks,"the team announced Saturday.

Arena had been on leave since Aug. 1 as MLS conducted a review into the allegations, with technical director Curt Onalfo taking over as interim sporting director and assistant coach Richie Williams working as interim head coach.

It remains unknown what the former USMNT was alleged to have said, but MLS released a statement saying its review had "confirmed" certain allegations. The league said Arena would have to submit a petition to the commissioner if he wants to join another team:

Statement from MLS on New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. pic.twitter.com/g7SLHMQCKf — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 10, 2023

Hours before Arena's resignation was announced, The Athletic reported Williams had filed complaints that were part of the probe into Arena, with investigators asking questions centered around comments Arena allegedly made with his coaching staff.

In a statement released by the Revolution, Arena was quoted as saying he made the decision to resign "after much soul searching" and acknowledged he had made "mistakes":

"The investigation has been a hard and difficult process, for me and my family, but hearing from so many who have been part of my career truly has been gratifying and has helped make this decision easier.

"Finally, I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time."

The 71-year-old Arena has been a mainstay in MLS and U.S. Soccer for decades, with D.C. United, the New York Red Bulls and the LA Galaxy, as well as two separate stints coaching the U.S. men's national team. He took over the Revolution in 2019, accruing a 61-31-42 record in MLS play.

Arena last coached the USMNT in 2017, resigning after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.