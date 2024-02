The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly fired head coach Jacque Vaughn, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn Nets dismissed coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday morning, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WjGyf1jONY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

The Nets are 21-33 and currently in 11th place in the East.

This story will be updated.