Nets guard Ben Simmons has 'high likelihood' to play on Monday vs. Jazz

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons practices during a training session on the eve of the NBA basketball game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

After nearly three months and missing the Brooklyn Nets last 38 games, Ben Simmons is set to return to the floor on Monday.

The oft-injured guard has been out since Nov. 6 as he recovered from a pinched nerve in his back. Head coach Jacque Vaughn teased that there was a "high likelihood" that Simmons would return versus the Utah Jazz.

Simmons, who has played only six games this season, practiced with Brooklyn's G League affiliate on Saturday ahead of Vaughn providing that update. On Sunday, he received a probable designation before being upgraded to available.

The three-time All-Star has played only 48 games — 39 starts — for the Nets since the Philadelphia 76ers traded him to Brooklyn in 2022.

The 27 year old is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assist this season.

