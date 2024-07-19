Needs for every MLB team before the trade deadline + The Good, The Bad and The Uggla

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Friday is the official start of the second half of the MLB season following the All-Star Break, and now is the time for every team to evaluate their needs and decide if moves will be made by addition or subtraction before the August 1st trade deadline.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman examine all 30 teams in the league and try to figure out what moves they’ll make to either help fix a busted pitching rotation (Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles), bolster a slumping offense (New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves) or perhaps land some pieces for the future (Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays).

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla this week, which includes talking about MLB trying out a rivalry week in 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicking off the season in Japan and an MLB Draft pick who was born in Siberia.

(3:03) - Trade deadline preview

(8:38) - NL East

(16:05) - NL Central

(26:49) - NL West

(36:25) - AL East

(50:57) - AL Central

(58:44) - AL West

(1:05:29) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

