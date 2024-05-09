NBA playoffs: Knicks rule OG Anunoby out for Game 3 vs. Pacers with hamstring injury

New York Knicks' OG Anunoby (8) during the second half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. The Knicks won 130-121. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

The New York Knicks will be without OG Anunoby on Friday night in Indianapolis.

The Knicks ruled Anunoby out of their Game 3 matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday afternoon due to a left hamstring strain. Anunoby went down in the second half of Wednesday night’s win at Madison Square Garden, and limped off the court awkwardly.

He had 28 points and shot 10-of-19 from the field when he went down.

Though Anunoby will be out, Knicks star Jalen Brunson is considered questionable for the game with a right foot injury. Brunson missed the entire second quarter of their Game 2 win, but returned in the second half to power the Knicks to a 2-0 series lead.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

