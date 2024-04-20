NBA playoffs: Joel Embiid exits Game 1 vs. Knicks with apparent leg injury

NBA: Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during a break in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Philadelphia 76ers are holding their breath on Joel Embiid.

The former MVP exited Game 1 against the New York Knicks after sustaining an apparent injury in the second quarter. It was an incredible, off-the-backboard dunk, but Embiid immediately went down upon landing and grabbed his knee.

Embiid remained on the floor, looking wide-eyed at the ceiling as trainers evaluated his leg. He was eventually helped off the court and to the locker room.

A left knee injury in particular is concerning for Embiid, who missed more than two months of the regular season after undergoing surgery on the same knee.

