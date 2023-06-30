NBA free agency 2023: Kyle Kuzma returning to Wizards on $102M deal

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Kyle Kuzma is returning to the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards. pic.twitter.com/Ox7TQDcb6z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Kuzma, after declining a player option with the Washington Wizards and entering free agency, agreed to rejoin the team on a four-year, $102 million deal, his agent told Wojnarowski.

Though the Wizards struggled and missed the playoffs both seasons that Kuzma was there, he is coming off the best season in his career. Kuzma averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game, shot nearly 45% from the field and added 7.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.7 assists per game.

Kuzma was one of the better forwards available in free agency this summer, and he drew plenty of interest. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, the Sacramento Kings were eyeing Kuzma again after failing to land him in 2021. He'd also been linked to the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Kuzma wrapped up a three-year, $39 million deal with the Wizards earlier this spring, a deal he first signed with the Los Angeles Lakers — who traded up to get him from the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He declined a $13 million player option to return to the Wizards in June, something that had long been expected. He was reportedly searching for a deal worth close to $30 million per season. After finally getting room to work as a consistent starter in Washington, something he didn’t get much of in Los Angeles, Kuzma more than proved himself capable of being a consistent key piece for the Wizards. Put him in the right situation, and Kuzma can be the missing piece for a franchise poised to make a run.