NBA Finals: Heat G Tyler Herro reportedly expected to play Game 5, eight weeks after hand surgery

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tyler Herro is back.

Down 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat upgraded the guard to questionable ahead of Game 5 with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he's expected to play.

Miami's Tyler Herro -- who was upgraded to questionable -- is expected to suit up for Game 5 and attempt a return tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2023

It's been eight weeks since Herro underwent hand surgery on his right hand to repair his thrid and fourth metacarpals. Expected to miss a minimum of six weeks after the procedure, it was assumed that his season was over.

He sustained the injury in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks when while diving for a loose ball. He was in clear pain but still made a 3-pointer before running to the locker room.

This story will be updated.