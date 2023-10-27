NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: TV channels, schedule, playoff standings, best bets, entry list

NASCAR: NOCO 400 Apr 16, 2023; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers head to the restart zone during the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports - 20478791 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville as it will whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell already know they will race for the championship in Phoenix on Nov. 5, but six others need to win or bag a good result to join them. On the positive side of the cut line are William Byron (+30) and Ryan Blaney (+10), while Tyler Reddick (-10), Denny Hamlin (-17), Martin Truex Jr. (-17) and Chris Buescher (-43) are on the outside looking in.

Last year’s penultimate race was the scene of one of the wildest scenes in NASCAR playoff history as Ross Chastain rode the wall with the throttle wide open in order to nose ahead of Hamlin and qualify for the final on points.

More looks at @RossChastain's move to advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/GA0rwVRLTM — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022

We won't see a similar move this year, however, as NASCAR responded by outlawing the maneuver in the offseason.

Here’s what else to know ahead of the Xfinity 500:

Xfinity 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday1:30-2 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)2-5:30 p.m.: Xfinity 500 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

Xfinity 500 details

Track: Martinsville Raceway, .526-mile paperclip oval in Ridgeway, VirginiaRace length: 500 laps for 263 milesBanking: 12 degrees in the turns, none on straightawaysStage lengths: Stages 1 and 2 – 130 laps | Stage 3 – 240 lapsLast year's winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Top drivers and best bets for the Xfinity 500

Denny Hamlin needs to win or finish very close to the front in order to advance to the Championship 4 and is headed to a track where he's won five times in his career. Understandably, he's the favorite according to BetMGM. The Hendrick Motorsports duo of Kyle Larson and William Byron sit second and third in the points standings and have the second-best odds with both at +725. Martin Truex Jr. who sits alongside Hamlin 17 points below the cut line is the only other driver who enters at better than 10-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Denny Hamlin +325• William Byron +725• Kyle Larson +725• Martin Truex Jr. +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote on the betting market earlier in the week and in addition to the favorites, recommends backing Christopher Bell and Joey Logano +1700. Bromberg is weary of Brad Keselowski at +700 and if you're looking for a longshot says that Ty Gibbs is worth a look at +3000.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Christopher Bell* – 4,110 (-) 2.Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)3. William Byron – 4,126 (+30) 4.Ryan Blaney – 4,106 (+10) _________________________________ Cut line5.Tyler Reddick – 4,096 (-10) 6. Martin Truex Jr. – 4089 (-17) 7. Denny Hamlin – 4089 (-17) 8.Chris Buescher – 4,063 (-43) *-Clinched entry into Championship 4

Xfinity 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet