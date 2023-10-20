NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, playoff standings, best bets, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.

Kyle Larson has already clinched his spot in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix and enters the weekend a heavy favorite, having won this event last year. Larson, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are on the positive side of the cut line, while Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher are on the outside of the championship four looking in.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 4EVER 400:

4EVER 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday9-9:50 a.m.: Practice (NBC Sports app)9:50-11 a.m.: Qualifying (NBC Sports app)

Sunday2-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)2:30-6 p.m.: 4EVER 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

4EVER 400 details

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval), in FloridaBanking: Turns – 18-20 degrees | Straights – 3 degreesLength: 267 laps for 400.5 milesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson* – 4084 (-)2.William Byron – 4,077 (+9) 3. Martin Truex Jr. – 4070 (+2) 4.Denny Hamlin – 4070 (+2) _________________________________ Cut line5.Christopher Bell – 4,068 (-2) 6. Tyler Reddick – 4,054 (-16) 7. Ryan Blaney – 4,053 (-17) 8.Chris Buescher – 4,047 (-23) *-Clinched entry into Championship 4

Tribute weekend for Kevin Harvick

Sunday’s 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is named as such because it’s the slogan for Kevin Harvick’s farewell season driving the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry.

Harvick will be racing in a special one-off paint scheme featuring the Budweiser brand, reminiscent of the car he won the 2014 Cup title in at … you guessed it, Homestead. In addition to the race namesake and car livery, Harvick’s longtime crew chief Rodney Childers and Childers’ family will deliver the command to start engines and senior NASCAR official Mike Helton will be the honorary starter.

Harvick is leaving the sport after 23 seasons in the Cup Series, with, currently, 823 starts, 443 top 10s, 251 top fives and 60 wins. The Bakersfield, California, native's career began under tragic circumstances as he stepped into the legendary Dale Earnhardt's car after the seven-time champion was tragically killed at the 2001 Daytona 500. Harvick famously won in just his third start that season and never looked back.

Top drivers and best bets for the 4EVER 400

The pressure is off Kyle Larson, having already clinched his spot in the championship race, but still enters as a big favorite at (+275) according to BetMGM. Larson and Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron have combined to win six of 13 races at intermediate tracks this season and Byron is 7-to-1.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +275• Tyler Reddick +600• Martin Truex Jr. +625• William Byron +700• Denny Hamlin +700• Christopher Bell +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook and in addition to the favorites, suggests betting Kyle Busch (+1600), who has two wins at the track, and a desperate Chris Buescher (+2000) who currently sits 23 points below the playoff cut line. If you're looking for a longshot, defending series champion Joey Logano is out there at 35-to-1.

4EVER 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJohn Hunter Nemechek (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

4EVER 400 weather

The elements could impact Friday's Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions as there's a 51 percent chance of thunderstorms on that day. Both days of Cup Series running are forecast to be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-80s. High track temperature and Homestead's famously abrasive surface should chew up tires quickly and Goodyear has allotted teams 11 sets for the weekend – one for practice, one for qualifying and nine for race day.