NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming, best bets, weather for the Ally 400

AUTO: JUN 26 NASCAR Cup Series - Ally 400 NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 26: The field takes the green flag to start the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 on June 26, 2022, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series returns after a one-week mid-season break and heads to Music City for its second points-paying night race of the season. It’s just the third time the Cup Series has run at Nashville Superspeedway and both previous races were won by Hendrick Motorsports.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Ally 400:

Ally 400 TV/streaming/radio schedule

Friday6:30-7:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)

Saturday1-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)

Sunday7-11 p.m.: Ally 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app, PRN)

Ally 400 details

Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1 1/3-mile D-shaped oval), Lebanon, TennesseeBanking: Turns – 14 degrees | Tri-oval – 9 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degreesLength: 300 laps for 400 milesLast year's winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Top drivers and best bets for the Ally 400

Hendrick Motorsports is well-represented in the favorites according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson won the inaugural event there and enters the weekend, as he does most weekends, as the prohibitive favorite. William Byron has excelled at intermediate tracks this season and Chase Elliott won at Nashville last season.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +550• Martin Truex Jr. +650• Denny Hamlin +700• Kyle Busch +800• William Byron +800• Chase Elliott +850

Martin Truex Jr. has the second-best moneyline despite posting two 22nd-place finishes at Nashville and Kyle Busch has failed to crack the top 10 at Nashville but has already won three races this season. Denny Hamlin finished sixth there last year.

Ally 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJ.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather forecast for the Ally 400

It is forecast to be warm and overcast all weekend with a 51% chance of rain on both Friday and Sunday. With practice already limited in the current NASCAR weekend format, a washed out session Friday night won't phase any of the Cup teams. But if it rains Sunday before the race, grip could be at a premium as any rubber laid down by the support series will be washed away.