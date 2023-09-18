Monday Night Football: How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game tonight

Derek Carr New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Tonight, Monday Night Football returns to close out Week 2 of the season with a can't-miss doubleheader. First, the New Orleans Saints visit the Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, then the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. on ABC. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the first Monday Night Football game of the night: Saints vs. Panthers, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Saints at Panthers game:

Date: Monday, September 18

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo

What channel is the New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers game on?

Monday Night Football's doubleheader will air its first game of the night — Saints vs. Panthers — on ESPN. Then, later in the night, the Browns play the Steelers on ABC (and streaming on ESPN+). Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Saints at Panthers on Monday Night Football: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

