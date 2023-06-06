MLB's TV plan, A-Rod's LinkedIn, new pitch types & women's college softball

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news of the day (NOTE: This podcast was recorded before the news broke about Jacob deGrom needing Tommy John surgery) before diving deep into pitch types and welcoming on Natalie Weiner to talk about the women’s college softball championship series.

Hannah and Zach are back with another fun episode of The Bandwagon! They kick off the episode with an update on the Oakland A’s, whose move to Las Vegas seems to once again be stalling out. This time, they talk about what they would like the A’s to do (instead of what the A’s are currently doing).

Diamond Sports Group is going bankrupt amidst a fight over streaming broadcast rights and that’s why the San Diego Padres are now being broadcasted by MLB itself. This is good news for fans that have long wanted rid of local TV blackouts and is a sign of things to come.

Aaron Judge hurt his toe running through the Dodgers Stadium outfield and the AL Central could end up being decided by a wild pitch. Hannah and Zach touch on both of those stories before moving on to this week’s game.

While thinking about what Albert Pujols is going to do now that he’s retired from baseball, Hannah came up with a game about players who had famously different post-playing careers. Let’s see how many Zach can guess!

Hannah and Zach use the new Built Different segment to call out some preseason predictions they made that are both going well, thanks to the Diamondbacks and Rangers.

Zach has been studying pitch types, new and old, and learning everything there is to know. He gives us a peek into that very interesting topic before we welcome Natalie Weiner onto the show to preview the women’s college softball championship series between Oklahoma and Florida State.

