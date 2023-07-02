MLB announces All-Star pitchers, reserves, with entire Braves infield making NL team

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves May 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) and shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and first baseman Matt Olson (28) talk during a pitching change against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports - 20763958

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

MLB announced its All-Star reserves on Sunday, three days after starters were announced.

First up was the NL, which saw Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies (2B), Matt Olson (1B) and Austin Riley (3B) join the team. With Orlando Arcia (SS) and Sean Murphy (C) in the starting lineup, the entire Braves infield is represented at the All-Star Game. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña is also a starter.

In the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays three infielders of their own on the team in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield.

