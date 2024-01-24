MLB 2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Shortstops

Texas Rangers v. Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 01: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers rounds second base during Game 5 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

With so many players like Mookie Betts, Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatís Jr. and Elly De La Cruz having multi-position eligibility, Corey Seager seems to be the anomaly while only playing shortstop. Then remember he stands 6-foot-4 and has four seasons with 20-plus home runs, including 33 in each of the past two seasons.

The shortstop position is filled with other great offensive players like Trea Turner (26 HR and 39 SB) and Franciso Lindor (31 HR and 30 SB), making this one of the deepest in fantasy drafts.

Check out our rankings to see how players are listed going into fantasy drafts in the coming months.

Who will be your top shortstop in 2024?

