Missouri hands No. 1 Kansas second loss of the week after staving off Jayhawks comeback

Missouri's Tamar Bates (2) celebrates a basket in front of Kansas's Zeke Mayo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Unranked Missouri has upset the No. 1 team in the country, beating Kansas 76-67 after staving off a Jayhawks comeback in the second half. The loss marks Kansas' second straight to an unranked team, after losing to Creighton on Wednesday.

With seconds left, Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. shot a three-pointer in a last-ditch attempt to close the gap, but the ball flew out. Missouri guard Tony Perkins pulled down the rebound and held the ball to secure the win.

Fans began storming the court with seconds left, before Missouri head coach Dennis Gates held them off to allow the Kansas players and coaches to exit the stadium. After receiving the all-clear, fans streamed onto the court to celebrate the school's first win over a No. 1 team since 1997.

MISSOURI FANS STORM THE COURT AFTER BEATING NO. 1 KANSAS 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9AG2ilzT5u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2024

This story will be updated.