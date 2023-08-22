Mike Trout returns to lineup as Angels fall further behind in playoff race

Angels vs Yankees Anaheim, CA - July 18: Angels star Mike Trout walks in the dugout before a game with the Yankees at Angel Stadium in Anaheim Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday that three-time MVP Mike Trout has been activated from the injured list after nearly two months off.

The Angels placed Trout on the injured list on the July 4 after he broke a bone in his left wrist. The Angels since made moves at the trade deadline to improve the roster for a playoff push. But a post All-Star break swoon has the team at 61-64, 11 games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the AL West and nine games behind the final spot in the wild-card standings.

Trout's return is certainly welcome, but will it be enough to push the Angels into postseason contention?

