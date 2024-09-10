Mike Tomlin: Steelers prepping for Justin Fields to start over Russell Wilson vs. Broncos on Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Russell Wilson #3 looks on alongside Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Broncos fans eager to greet Russell Wilson in his return to Denver may be in for disappointment.

It sounds like Justin Fields will get the start for Sunday's Broncos-Steelers game.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday that the Steelers are preparing as if Fields will start on Sunday.

"As I sit here today, we're preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback," Tomlin told reporters. "I think that's the appropriate way to do it. Speculation is a waste of time. Russell's hurt."

Wilson joined the Steelers via an offseason trade after two disappointing seasons with the Broncos. The Steelers also traded for Fields from the Chicago Bears, and Wilson was named the team's starter at the conclusion of training camp after a competition.

But Wilson experienced tightness in his calf the Thursday before Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The tightness was in the same calf that Wilson strained early in training camp. Fields got the start on Sunday as the Steelers beat the Falcons despite failing to score a touchdown.

The Steelers kicked six field goals in an 18-10 win. Fields completed 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers. He added 57 rushing yards on 14 carries. Now he's line for a second start against the Broncos.

Tomlin declined to rule Wilson out for Sunday's game. He said on Monday that Wilson's feeling better than he was over the weekend. But he doesn't expect Wilson to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

"Over the course of the week, we'll be analyzing whether he's capable of protecting himself, capable of being productive," Tomlin said. "When we get to those points, that's when we'll ponder his inclusion or not."

The Steelers will look to improve to 2-0 after last week's win over the Falcons. The Broncos are in search of their first win after Wilson's rookie replacement Bo Nix struggled in his NFL debut in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

If the Steelers win a second straight game with Fields at quarterback, they may find themselves with a decision on their hands.