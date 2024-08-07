Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson won't play Friday and there is a competition with Justin Fields

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 6: Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers works out during the Pittsburgh Steelers OTA offseason workout at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on June 6 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Coaches will tell you there's a competition at any position, even when there's not.

Weigh that when deciphering what Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said about his quarterbacks on Wednesday. But also know that Tomlin spent most of the offseason saying Russell Wilson was his starter, not really entertaining the notion that Justin Fields could win the job. Him declaring a competition at the quarterback position seemed to be notable.

A calf injury to Wilson to start training camp has given Fields some extra opportunities and perhaps a shot to steal the starting spot. Wilson won't play in the preseason opener on Friday against the Houston Texans, which gives Fields a big chance to impress. Tomlin was asked if there's a competition for the QB1 spot and he gave a pretty emphatic answer.

"Very much is a competition," Tomlin told the Pittsburgh media.

Is that coachspeak? We'll find out. But Fields can certainly press the issue. Tomlin said he weighs what happens in preseason games more than practice, which seemed like an invitation for Fields to change the narrative on the QB talk in Pittsburgh with a good game on Friday.

For most of the offseason the Steelers didn't deny that there could be a competition but it usually included praising Wilson and his resume. There didn't seem to be much true competition at the position. The Steelers listed Wilson as their QB1 on the depth chart this week, which wasn't a surprise. However, it seems that the door is opening at least a bit for Fields.

The Steelers signed Wilson to a minimum deal after he was cut by the Denver Broncos. Then they traded for Fields at the cheap price of a sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears. Fields is much younger and provides more of a long-term answer, though the team has said they're only interested in winning now. Perhaps Fields will be the answer to both the short term and long term by the end of August.

If nothing else, there's a lot more intrigue for the Steelers' quarterbacks in the preseason. Fields has a chance to make it really interesting with a few highlights on Friday night.