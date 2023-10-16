Miami Marlins and Kim Ng, MLB's first female general manager, part ways after three seasons

Wild Card Series - Miami Marlins v. Philadelphia Phillies - Game One PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 03: Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng smiles prior to Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, will not be returning to the Miami Marlins as GM, the team announced Monday.

The Marlins overall went 220-266 during Ng's three seasons in charge.

This story will be updated...

