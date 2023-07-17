Mexico blanks Panama in gritty Gold Cup final at sold-out SoFi Stadium

Mexico v Panama: Final - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Santiago Gimenez of Mexico celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Concacaf Gold Cup final match between Mexico and Panama at SoFi Stadium on July 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

By Andy Deossa, Yahoo Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Santiago Giménez stepped on the field in the 88th minute to replace Henry Martin in a scoreless Gold Cup final.

Three minutes later he sent SoFi Stadium into hysteria after fighting off Panama defender Harold Cummings and making an absurd run from near midfield, capping it with a beautiful finish past the keeper for the 1-0 lead.

After tense, back and forth action throughout, the match seemed to be heading for extra time. Instead, Santi came up as the hero to give Mexico its ninth Gold Cup title, the most by any CONCACAF team.

Things might’ve been much different if Martin’s goal in the 33rd minute wasn’t called off for offside after VAR took a second look at it. The fans were nervously waiting from that very moment to celebrate again.

Moments later in the first half a wild double save by Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera kept the scoreline even heading into the break.

It seemed the longer it went on, momentum was slipping away from Mexico in front of what was basically a home crowd of 72,963. Legendary keeper Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa helped keep El Tri in it despite a few warning shots from Panama.

But the substitution by Jaime Lozano worked out to perfection as Giménez turned the jets on and etched himself in the history books. From that moment on, the party was on. The final whistle was accompanied by an epic roar and appropriately followed by Vicente Fernández’s “El Rey,” perhaps sending some a reminder that Mexico is still king of CONCACAF.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!