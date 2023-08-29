Megan Rapinoe's final USWNT game set for Sept. 24 against South Africa

Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 6: Megan Rapinoe #15 of USA during a game between Sweden and USWNT at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

The United States women's national team will officially say goodbye to Megan Rapinoe on Sept. 24. Her final game in her country's uniform will be on American soil in an international friendly against South Africa in Chicago.

Rapinoe, 38, officially announced she would retire from soccer at the end of the NWSL season, days before the USWNT left for the 2023 World Cup in Australia. Her final World Cup appearance didn't end in a third consecutive title, though, after the U.S. fell to Sweden in the Round of 16.

"People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude," Rapinoe said, per U.S. Soccer. "It's been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years."

This match against South Africa will mark Rapinoe's 203rd international game for the United States, per U.S. Soccer. Rapinoe's current career marks stand at 63 goals and 73 assists — good for 10th and tied for third in USWNT history, respectively. She's also one of only 14 players with at least 200 appearances and one of only eight players with at least 50 career goals and 50 career assists.

Rapinoe's final regular season NWSL game for her professional club, OL Reign, will be on Oct. 15, 2023, although she could see minutes in the playoffs if Rapinoe's side makes it to the postseason.

She played 10 seasons with the Reign from 2013-2023 (the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic) and has 49 career goals and 25 career assists. The Reign won the three NWSL Shield's with Rapinoe in 2014, 2015 and 2022. Rapinoe won the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2019.

While her on-field production cannot be discounted, Rapinoe's off-field legacy is equally as impressive.

She quickly applauded the "global backlash" against Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales after he forcibly kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final. She was also one of the key advocatesfor equal pay for women's soccer players and praised ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his stance against police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

Rapinoe was an integral part of the USWNT's rise to the top of the soccer world. And now she'll have one final farewell.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!