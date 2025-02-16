Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

A bad couple of weeks for the Dallas Mavericks took a far darker turn into matters outside basketball on Saturday.

Assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, WFAA reports. He allegedly hit a woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her during an argument, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers responded to a call at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday and arrested Armstrong on the scene. He later posted bond at $35,000.

Armstrong, 56, was placed on adminstrative suspension, the Mavericks said in a statement to WFAA.

"The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident involving a member of our staff and are gathering all relevant information surrounding the incident. We take this matter seriously," the statement said.

"The employee has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of legal proceedings. This matter is currently under review by the appropriate legal authorities," the statement continued. "Due to this fact, we will allow the legal process to run its course and we will refrain from further comment while proceedings are ongoing."

Armstrong joined the Mavericks in player development in 2009. He's been an assistant coach on the staff for 10 seasons.

Prior to becoming a coach, Armstrong played 14 seasons in the NBA and won both the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards in 1999 with the Orlando Magic. He played two seasons for Dallas from 2004-06, and also had stints with the New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers and New Jersey Nets during his career.