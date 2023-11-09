Matt Ulrich, Super Bowl champion with Colts, dead at 41; owner Jim Irsay 'heartbroken'

The Indianapolis Colts Matt Ulrich (69) hoists the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 4, 2007. The Indianapolis Colts Matt Ulrich (69) hoists the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate a 29-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, February 4, 2007. (Gary W. Green/MCT) (Gary W. Green/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Matt Ulrich, who won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts, died at 41 on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been announced.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many," Irsay posted to X. "Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

Born in the Chicago area, Ulrich started playing football in high school. He shined as an offensive lineman and eventually played football right in his hometown for Northwestern Wildcasts. He ended up being the heart of the Wildcats, as a three-time Iron Cat and eventually becoming a captain on the 2004 team.

After being undrafted out of Northwestern in 2005, Ulrich signed with the Colts and made the team out of training camp. He appeared in 10 games as an offensive guard.

In 2019, Ulrich was asked about how it felt to defeat the New England Patriots en route to the biggest game of his career.

"One of the best days outside the four of my four children births and my wedding," he told Montana Sports. "One of the best days of my life was just knowing we punched the ticket to the Super Bowl."

Ulrich's final game on an NFL roster was on Feb. 4, 2007, when the Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17.

"I had to remind myself to take one moment for myself," Ulrich said. "it was good advice I got from someone that if you do win it, take that last moment to look back at the tunnel and just look at the scoreboard, look at the field, and just know you're at the pinnacle of sports."

Prior to his death, Ulrich was a player advisor for Harvard's Football Players Health Study, a chief growth office and partner for Profitable Ideas Exchange and was listed as a head coach for Mountain Edge Athletics in Bozeman, Mont., at the time of his death.

Ulrich leaves behind a wife and four sons.