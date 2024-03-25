March Madness: Alabama survives chaotic fight with Grand Canyon to reach Sweet 16

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Spokane SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 24: Head coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Grand Canyon Antelopes held at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on March 24, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The quality wasn’t great. Several times the game even teetered into a chaotic AAU matchup meant for a random summer gym. But Alabama did just enough to keep its season alive on Sunday night.

The Crimson Tide survived a wild battle to beat Grand Canyon 72-61 in Spokane, Washington, on Sunday in their second round NCAA tournament matchup. That officially sent them back to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last five seasons.

After putting up 109 points in its first round game, and averaging more than 90 per game all year, many expected Alabama to run away with the game offensively. The contest was far from a shootout, especially in the early minutes. And things got contentious pretty quickly, too. Alabama head coach Nate Oats picked up a technical foul early in the opening minutes for arguing with an official — who he then criticized during an in-game interview — and then the Alabama bench picked up a second one later in the period.

"There are two different refs but they got to have consistency within the crew."



— Alabama head coach Nate Oats is NOT happy with the officiating early on 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/NfNRARukPu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2024

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. left the game just after the midway point of the first half after he took a shot to the head while trying to contest a corner 3-pointer, too. He remained down on the court for quite some time after an awkward fall near his bench, and then walked slowly off the court to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out of the rest of the game with a head injury, something he dealt with earlier in the season.

After a slow start that produced just 10 combined points in the first six minutes, Alabama finally surged ahead just before halftime on a big 10-2 run to close out the period — which gave them an eight-point lead at the break. Grand Canyon went just 2-of-12 from behind the arc and missed eight free throws in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The second half got very chaotic. Both teams were rushing just about everything early on. There was little offense and plenty of mistakes back and forth. Every time Grand Canyon seemed to take advantage of a mistake, like when Gabe McClothlan came up with a huge steal, Alabama managed to save itself.

Finally, though, Grand Canyon made its move. The Lopes mounted an 8-0 run late in the second half to take its first lead since the opening minutes. That lead, though, lasted all but a few possessions. Alabama responded with a 7-0 burst of its own and quickly retook the lead on a huge and-one finish from Mouhamed Dioubate.

Finally, Dioubate closed out the win for the Crimson Tide. He sparked a 17-3 run to close out the game for Alabama, which allowed them to hang on for the 11-point win as the Lopes’ offense came to a screeching halt.

Tyon Grant-Foster led the Lopes with 29 points and eight rebounds in the win, though he was the only player to hit double figures and the only player to make a 3-pointer. The Lopes shot a brutal 2-of-20 from behind the arc and they went just 23-of-37 from the free throw line.

Mark Sears led Alabama with 26 points and 12 rebounds and eight. Rylan Griffen was the only other Alabama player to hit double figures, as he finished with 13 points. Dioubate added nine points off the bench.

With their win, the Crimson Tide will advance to the Sweet 16 to take on top-seeded North Carolina next week in Los Angeles.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.