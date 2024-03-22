March Madness: No. 13 Yale comes back to shock No. 4 Auburn 78-76

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

No. 13 Yale came back from a 10-point second-half deficit to upset No. 4 Auburn 78-76 on Friday after Auburn had myriad chances to tie or take the lead in the final 30 seconds.

The Tigers led 61-51 with 9:53 to go before Yale slowly chipped away at the lead thanks to an Auburn scoring drought. The Tigers went over three minutes without scoring as Auburn cut the lead to four with 4:41 to go.

Yale then took a 73-72 lead with a 3-pointer by John Poulakidas with 2:11 to go. The teams traded missed shots before Poulikidas committed an off-ball foul on Auburn’s Denver Jones with 46 seconds to go.

From there, the Bulldogs hung on. Somehow.

Jones, an 88% free throw shooter, missed the first end of a 1-and-1 before Danny Wolf made two more free throws to extend the lead to three. Auburn had a chance to tie the game with less than 30 seconds to go, but Tre Donaldson’s 3-pointer clanked off the rim.

Then after Yassine Gharram made one of two free throws, Auburn’s K.D. Johnson got fouled as he made a layup with 9.4 seconds to go.

Johnson missed his free throw, but Auburn got the ball via the possession arrow after a tie-up on the rebound.

Tre Donaldson then got fouled under the basket on the inbounds pass and went to the free throw line. He missed both of his free throws … and Auburn got the rebound. Johni Broome missed a putback as he crashed hard to the floor and Jaylin Williams had a shot blocked before time expired.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!