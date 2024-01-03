LSU fires four defensive assistants, including defensive coordinator Matt House

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 LSU at Missouri COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 07: A view of an LSU Tigers helmet during an SEC football game between the LSU Tigers and Missouri Tigers on Oct 7, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU coach Brian Kelly is making significant changes to its defensive staff.

The Tigers announced Wednesday that defensive coordinator Matt House, defensive backs coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey had been let go. LSU allowed 28 points per game in 2023 and ranked 82nd in scoring defense.

"I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here," Kelly said in a statement. "Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to graduate champions."

House was one of Kelly’s first coaching hires after the former Notre Dame coach was hired ahead of the 2022 season. Before he became LSU’s defensive coordinator, House coached linebackers for the Kansas City Chiefs for three seasons.

LSU went 10-3 in 2023 but failed to be a contender for the College Football Playoff or the SEC West despite having Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback. LSU gave up at least 42 points in each of its losses, including giving up 45 to Florida State in Week 1 and losing 55-49 to Ole Miss on Sept. 30. While LSU's offense averaged 8.4 yards per play and could be unstoppable at times, the defense gave up 6.1 yards per play and over 400 yards per game.

The Tigers also allowed at least 30 points in five different wins. Daniels didn’t play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday and LSU was forced to come back from an early 14-0 deficit and needed a late touchdown to secure a 35-31 win over Wisconsin.

House’s departure means the LSU will have two new coordinators for the 2024 season. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock took the same position at Notre Dame in December. Denbrock came to LSU after he was the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati for four seasons. He previously served as an assistant at Notre Dame from 2010-16.