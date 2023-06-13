Live updates: Trump pleads not guilty to all counts in classified documents case

By Dylan Stableford,Rebecca Corey,Christopher Wilson, Yahoo News

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty inside federal court in Miami Tuesday during his arraignment on a 37-count indictment stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the probe.

After a brief stop at a popular restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, Trump's departed Florida en route to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he is expected to deliver remarks about his indictment and arraignment at 8:15 p.m. ET .

Yahoo News is providing live coverage and instant analysis of the historic events. Tune in here.

