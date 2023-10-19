Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has to dress like Notre Dame leprechaun after USC loses

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

There have been plenty of bets among NFL teammates when their alma maters play a college football game. It's usually something small like wearing the other team's shirt or singing the fight song.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had to be regretting backing USC when he put on a Notre Dame leprechaun costume, pants and all, in front of the media during the open locker room period.

St. Brown, the Detroit Lions' star receiver and a former USC Trojan, had an "agreement" with Lions teammate Julian Okwara, a defensive end from Notre Dame. St. Brown went out of his way to note that it was an "agreement" outside of the facility, a tongue-in-cheek joke to the Lions having players like receiver Jameson Williams get suspended for making sports bets inside the facility.

"We don't do bets in this facility," St. Brown told reporters.

That was low-key funny, and St. Brown having to put on the Notre Dame costume — "Whatever this green thing is," in St. Brown's words — was simply hilarious.

St. Brown said Okwara was going to have to dress as the Trojans mascot if USC won. That didn't happen, as Notre Dame blew out USC 48-20.

St. Brown having to dress up and meet the media in all green the kind of thing that keeps a close locker room loose. The Lions are feeling pretty good at 5-1 this season.

Well, St. Brown wasn't feeling so great on Thursday. He might not be making any more "agreements" regarding mascot clothes again.

