Lions reportedly sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million extension

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, and that continued on Monday with the reported extension of quarterback Jared Goff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions are signing Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension.

This story will be updated.

