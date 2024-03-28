LeBron James announces high school teammate Dru Joyce as Duquesne's next head coach

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Omaha Practice Mar 20, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Duquesne Dukes assistant coach Dru Joyce III talks to players during the NCAA first round practice session at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports (Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

LeBron James stepped into a new role on social media on Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Lakers star announced that Dru Joyce, his former high school teammate, was promoted to take over as the next head coach at Duquesne.

I’m proud to announce! As the unquestioned source I am confirming that Dru Joyce is the new HC at Duquesne University and is meeting with the team right now! So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!! @DruOnDemand @DuqMBB 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #GoDukes❤️💙🤍 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2024

The university then confirmed the news soon after.

"I've wanted to be an NCAA Division I head coach since I was 14 years old, so I'm overwhelmed with joy to be named the next head coach at Duquesne University," Joyce said in a statement. "I'd like to thank Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, Director of Athletics Dave Harper and the Board of Trustees for this unbelievable opportunity. I'm looking forward to expanding on the legacy that Keith Dambrot has built the last seven years, and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to make an impact with the student-athletes, coaches and staff to make our program one that Duquesne and the surrounding region can be proud of."

Joyce is taking over for Keith Dambrot, who announced ahead of the NCAA tournament that he was planning to retire after the season. Dambrot was both Joyce and James' high school coach in Akron, Ohio. He led Duquesne to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1977 this season. Though the Dukes beat BYU in the first round, which gave them their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years , Illinois rolled over them in the second round to end their season.

Joyce spent the last two seasons as an associate head coach with the Dukes under Dambrot.

With Joyce on staff, the Dukes mounted back-to-back 20-win seasons — which doubled their previous mark over the last 40 years. They won eight straight games to close out the season and won the A-10 tournament championship for the first time under Dambrot. Joyce also played for Dambrot in college at Akron, and he spent time as an assistant coach at Cleveland State before joining him again in Pittsburgh.