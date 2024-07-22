LeBron James is Team USA's male flag bearer at 2024 Paris Olympics

United States' forward LeBron James waves to the crowd after the end of an exhibition basketball game between the United States and South Sudan, at the o2 Arena in London, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung/AP)

LeBron James will be one of Team USA's two flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics this Friday.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Monday that James, who is headed to his fourth and likely final Games, will be the team's male flag bearer.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The USOPC has not yet announced the female flag bearer.

The unprecedented Opening Ceremony, held on and along the River Seine in the heart of Paris, is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET, NBC) on Friday.