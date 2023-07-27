LeBron James extends gratitude for 'love and prayers' after son Bronny's cardiac arrest

LeBron James, Bronny James, Bryce James FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to social media to issue a direct statement thanking well-wishers on Thursday after his son, Bronny, collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a workout at USC. He also offered a positive update, writing the entire family is doing well.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James wrote. "We feel you and I'm so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

Bronny, 18, was reportedly hospitalized Monday morning in a prompt response from the university's medical team and released from the intensive care unit in stable condition the next day.

James and his wife, Savannah, were mentioned in a statement released Tuesday, which asked for "respect and privacy." The statement also extended "deepest thanks" to USC medical and athletic staff on the their behalf.

This story will be updated with more information.

