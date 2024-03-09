LB Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack among the veterans Chargers are hearing trade offers for

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (Ryan Sun/AP)

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly received trade interest for several veterans, including star edge rushers Nick Bosa and Khalil Mack, according to The Athletic.

Those same interested teams are also reportedly playing a wait-and-see game and watching if the Chargers release Bosa, the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year, or Mack, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Mack and Bosa have the highest salary cap hits on the team at $38.5 million and $36.6, respectively, and the Chargers currently sit $20.5 million over the cap. With the new league year beginning on Wednesday, Los Angeles has days to become cap compliant.

Mack has been everything that the Chargers could've asked for since trading a second-round pick for him to the Chicago Bears in 2022. He's played in every game since joining Los Angeles, and the 33 year old has recorded 124 tackles and 25 sacks in 34 games.

The same cannot be said, however, for Bosa. The 28 year old has played in only 14 games over the same stretch due to a string of injuries. He's recorded 30 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery the last two seasons.

Bosa sustained a groin injury that required surgery in 2022, but was able to return in time for the Chargers' postseason push. In Los Angeles' 31-30 upset loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa was called for a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he removed his helmet on the field.

It helped seal the third-largest comeback in the playoffs in league history and the Chargers' fate that evening, as Jacksonville rallied from a 27-point deficit.

The third-overall pick in the 2016 draft, Bosa has played his entire eight-year career with Los Angeles, including its final season in San Diego.

During his tenure, Bosa has played every game in only three seasons. He's recorded 321 tackles, 67 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and four recoveries in 93 games.