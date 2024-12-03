Lakers cooked? Wild Western conference, surging Bucks, Magic & more | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

In this week's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin O'Connor and Dan Titus dive into the latest NBA trends, including a closer look at LeBron James and the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. Is this the worst stretch of LeBron's legendary career? Can the Lakers stay afloat, or are they cooked? Kevin and Dan discuss the team's lack of creation, LeBron's fatigue and the challenges ahead unless a major trade is made.

Next, the guys turn their attention to the Western Conference playoff race. The Minnesota Timberwolves just secured a big win, but are they truly a contender? Dan thinks they have the best chance to make the playoffs out of the bottom teams, though they still need more to reach the next level. Meanwhile, Kevin isn’t buying into the Sacramento Kings’ playoff hopes, citing coaching concerns and the rise of other teams in the conference.

In a surprising turn, the Milwaukee Bucks are on a 6-game win streak, but are they legitimate championship contenders? Kevin and Dan break down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s MVP-level play, but warn against getting too carried away until they face tougher competition.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are rolling with Franz Wagner leading the charge, and the Memphis Grizzlies have won 6 in a row thanks to impressive depth. Could either of these teams be a sneaky playoff contender? Kevin also dives into the struggling New Orleans Pelicans and wonders if it’s time for a full rebuild.

Later, the guys address the Washington Wizards' ongoing misery and preview James Harden’s recent dominance for the Los Angeles Clippers. Plus, what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets in LaMelo Ball's absence, and how to navigate fantasy hoops in this weird double week.

(1:05) - Can the Lakers overcome LeBron's declining play?

(8:20) - Timberwolves & the Western Conference playoff picture

(17:40) - Are Bucks back to being a contender?

(24:05) - What clicking for the Magic?

(28:40) - Are the Grizzlies sneaky contenders this season?

(31:50) - Time for the Pelicans to blow it up?

(38:15) - Wizards on pace for historically bad season

(41:50) - Fantasy basketball corner

